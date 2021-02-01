Despite his untimely death at the end of 2019, Juice WRLD has remained one of hip-hop's most commercially viable artists, with his tally of gold and platinum plaques only growing with each passing month. And while his absence certainly remains felt by millions of fans, Juice's camp has been effective at keeping his memory alive by way of posthumous music. Most recently, Juice and Young Thug shared a moment with the release of the anticipated "Bad Boy," a song that certainly has -- at a minimum -- a gold plaque in its future.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Now, one of Juice WRLD's many hits has officially upgraded from gold to platinum -- a track that stemmed from his posthumous album Legends Never Die, released in July of 2020. The song in question is "Conversations," a song that marked the first of several collaborations between Juice WRLD and DJ Scheme, who worked alongside Ronny J, Nills, and Ardist on the track's production. According to Our Generation Music, "Conversations" has sold over a million album-equivalent units, an inevitability given that it went on to top the Spotify and Apple Music charts upon its release.

On that note, don't be surprised to see Juice's collection of plaques continue to grow, even if he's no longer able to release new music on a consistent basis. In spite of that, expect the late rapper's team to keep his memory active, especially with plans for further posthumous releases coming in the near future. Congratulations to everyone involved in bringing "Conversations" to the people, and may Juice WRLD's legacy continue to endure.