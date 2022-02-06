We are in the dead of winter right now and sometimes, some nice smooth R&B music is all you need to get yourself through the cold. Luckily for us and all of our readers, plenty of R&B tracks have been released over the past couple of days, and we are here to present them to you through out "R&B Season" playlist, which can be found below. There are plenty of great artists on display here, including Juice WRLD, Big Sean, 6Lack, Smino, and many more.

The first song on our list is Saba's new joint "Still" which comes with features from 6Lack and Smino. These three artists work wonderfully together, and it is good to see them together on what can only be described as the perfect vibey R&B track for the weekend. This track is then followed up by an effort from Queen Naija and Big Sean on the song "Hate Our Love." This is yet another dope song that just showcases how talented both of these artists are in their respective lanes.

Perhaps the biggest release on the playlist comes from none other than Juice WRLD. The posthumous track "Cigarettes" has been teased for quite some time at this point, and now, it is finally available on streaming services. There are plenty of other dope tracks to be found here, including "Brag" by LAYA and Fivio Foreign, as well as "Hey Stranger" by Melii, and "One" by Amber Mark.

Let us know which of these additions are your favorites, in the comments below. As always, be on the lookout for more "R&B Season" updates, in the near future.