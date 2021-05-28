It appears some aspiring artist is suing Juice WRLD’s estate for a song he claims was ripped off from him. According to TMZ, a guy with the stage name Ghost Loft claims he made a song called "So High" way back in 2013, only for Juice WRLD to rip off 16 bars for his song "Scared of Love" on Juice Wrld’s 2018 album Goodbye & Good Riddance.

Bennett Raglin/ Getty Images

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the artist claims Juice WRLD and Mitch Mula are the only credited writers on “Scared of Love,” even though he says Mula later admitted to sampling his beat. He believes the song “Scared of Love” wouldn't even exist without him.

As a result, Ghost Loft is suing Juice WRLD's mother and executor of his estate, Carmella Wallace, as well as Mula, Universal Music Group and Interscope. He’s reportedly going after them for damages, an injunction prohibiting Juice's estate from profiting off the song, and a writing credit. It’s unclear at the moment how much he’s asking for and whether or not he’ll even be successful, but he apparently thinks he’s got a case. We’ll keep you posted. RIP Juice WRLD.

