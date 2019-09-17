Ever since he burst onto the scene with "Lucid Dreams" last year, Juice WRLD has been one of the most popular rappers on the planet. His fans are confident in his ability to crank out constant hits and his collaborative effort with Future earned him some major credibility among his doubters. With all the money that's been coming in for him, the Chicago native has been eating good and fans are letting him hear all about it. The superstar was recently filming a music video for a song with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and when DJ Akademiks alerted his followers of their link-up, the comments section was filled with jokes about Juice WRLD's body type. Wearing an open jacket and no shirt underneath, the recording artist's lean gut was on full display and he got clowned for it. He sheepishly responded to one commenter with an affirmation that he may need to slow down on the fast food.

Akademiks' regular crowd is used to the fat jokes. Especially when the hip-hop commentator himself is involved. However, Juice WRLD took it upon himself to let everyone know that he won't let the tomfoolery bother him. After a fan commented that he's been "eating the pain away," the 20-year-old wrote back and said that it may be time for a change in his lifestyle. "LMFAO too much comfort food huh?" he asked in return, acknowledging that he isn't exactly a greek god in terms of his physique.

Juice WRLD is definitely a good sport. Shout-out to him for not dragging this guy.