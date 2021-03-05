Juice WRLD Posthumously Connects With Post Malone & Clever On "Life's A Mess II"

There have been rumors that before his untimely death, Juice WRLD stocked his vault with thousands of songs, and his fans hoping they hear more from the late rapper in years to come. It was in December 2019 when we received the tragic news of Juice's passing, but his loved ones have worked tirelessly to keep his dreams of touching people through music alive. On Friday (March 5), Juice WRLD's latest posthumous single was released and it features vocals from Post Malone and Clever, and over on Instagram, Clever explained why this track was so important.

"This song means so much to me.. everything was working against it," wrote Clever. "The devil tried so hard to keep it from happening- but it’s out. I wish Juice was here to see this- Thank you for everything. I love you. 999 til the world burns." Stream "Life's a Mess II" and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Have you fallen head over heels for somebody

That made promises to give you the world? Um

I really hope they held you down

I really hope it was no lying

'Cause my heart breaks, it feels like the world's gone

