Juice WRLD Posthumously Appears On Anuel AA & Rvssian's Song "No Me Ame"

Alex Zidel
April 17, 2020 12:47
Rvssian and Anuel AA release the video for "No Me Ame" with Juice WRLD as a tribute to the late star.


We've been missing Juice WRLD hard these last few months and, as his team continues to work on the eventual arrival of his first-ever posthumous album, the late rapper has just popped up on another record. Linking up with Anuel AA and Rvssian for "No Me Ame," Juice WRLD even appears in the video for the song, which was released today.

"No Me Ame" marks a connection between several different worlds. Juice WRLD was one of the most prominent emo rappers in the United States, tragically passing away from a drug overdose last year. Anuel AA has the Latin music landscape on lock, breaking into the pop mainstream with features for Meek Mill, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and others. And Rvssian is one of the most accomplished Jamaican producers of our time, earning placement with Post Malone and Cardi B

Listen to the new song from Anuel AA, Rvssian, and Juice WRLD below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't get too attached, I'm bad news
I'll break your heart, leave it permanent like gettin' a tattoo
I'll do you worse than your ex-boyfriend did you
Next thing you know, you'll be seeing shadows in your room
I know you've seen me on TV and on the internet
Tryna get over me but the hurting isn't finished yet
Ooh, I'ma still make love to you
I'ma still take drugs for you

