Juice WRLD, Polo G & Trippie Redd Team Up On "Feline"

During Juice WRLD's career, he shifted the game in ways that many can't. He could just as easily dabble into the emo-pop route just as quickly as he could rattle off bars for hours on end. He was a well-rounded rapper who earned the respect of his peers through his work ethic and talent. That's why he was only a year in his career when he did a whole joint project with Future, or completely dominated the charts with his breakout single.

With his passing, his team has been tasked with sharing new music from the vault. On Friday, fans received Fighting Demons which includes a collaboration with Juice, Polo G, and Trippie Redd called "Felines." Produced by Nick Mira and Sidepce, Juice, Polo G, and Trippie Redd share a melodic banger that delves into their disdain for the opposition.

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

They put in years on that one with some real vest

Yo' boyfriend still on the porch, he ain't in the field yet

Them guns blatt, no hit and run, you get your grill rattled

You had it rough when you was young, so I can feel that

