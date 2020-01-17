It's a real shame that Juice WRLD never got a chance to hear his verse on Eminem's new album Music To Be Murdered By get released while he was still alive. The late 20-year-old expressed how much of a fan he was of the Detroit legend, admitting that he was majorly influenced by Eminem when he decided to get into music. Included on the track "Godzilla," Juice WRLD has a highlight appearance on the album, chopping up Em's fast-paced bars and his extremely rapid-fire delivery nicely with a melodic hook. The young man clearly would have been excited about the surprise drop and, in a photo shared by the Chicagoan's personal photographer, Juice WRLD can be seen on the night he recorded his portion of the cut.

Chris Long worked hand-in-hand with Juice WRLD to capture some behind-the-scenes moments from the star's career, following him around and providing him with content to share on social media and other outlets. He was among those who kept the major secret that Juice WRLD was working with Eminem, contributing to his surprise album and featuring on "Godzilla" and he documented the night by taking several photographs of the young legend at work.

Alongside D Savage and a number of other people, Juice WRLD smokes a joint and looks at the camera in the picture, knowing full well that he just recorded a standout hook for his idol's upcoming project. It's sad to realize that he'll never hear the track in its final form but we know that he's looking down on us all with a big smile on his face, bumping that new Em until the wheels fall off.