Juice WRLD is going through it right now. The young Chicago star has marked his territory as one of the brightest stars of the music industry and he's still striving after the success of "Lucid Dreams." He has remained busy, touring the world and ensuring that as many people hear his art as possible. His second album made a huge impact in the streaming department and fans are already looking forward to whatever he has going on next. This weekend though, he shared some horrible news as he found out that his father passed away, informing all of his fans via social media.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The 20-year-old, born Jarad Higgins, told the world yesterday that he had lost his father, emotionally tweeting out the news. "Damn Rest easy dad pls rest easy rip," he wrote. The musician's fans sent their condolences in his replies, wishing him well and telling him to keep his head up. Understandably though, Juice WRLD is shaken up about this. He followed up on his initial tweet with another one this morning, telling his supporters that he's still trying to process this all. "Everything feels unreal it’s crazy," he said.

We send our most heartfelt condolences to Juice WRLD as he deals with the loss of his dad. Keep him in your prayers today.