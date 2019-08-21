Today, Juice WRLD has slid through for another interview with Montreality. Eventually, the conversation shifts to Eminem, always a interesting topic of discussion. "I fuck with Em though," says Juice WRLD. "His old shit, I fuck with him so heavy. I never meant to give you mushrooms girl, I never meant to bring you to my world. That shit was fire." Though his "My Fault" rendition is admirable, he admits he's incapable of doing his favorite Em song justice. Though he doesn't appear to know the song title, he breaks out into the chorus of "I'm Shady," revealing a clear preference for Em's 1999 debut.



Juice also takes it one further, referencing one of "Role Model's" opening punchlines. "I'm cancerous, so when I diss, you wouldn't wanna answer this, if you responded back with a battle rap you wrote for Canibus," spits Juice, before embarking on the full verse in its near-entirety. "That n***a killed that shit" marvels Juice, one of Em's more vocal fans in recent memory. Lest we forget, there seems to be a growing anti-Eminem sentiment in certain corners of the media, a testament to the superstar's divisive nature.

This isn't the first time Juice WRLD has praised Eminem's early music, claiming the game has softened drastically since Slim's heydey. All things considered, it's refreshing to see one of hip-hop's young talents show some love to a classic debut from a legend in the game. For more from Juice WRLD, Be sure to check out the full interview below via Montreality.