Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams" Remix With Lil Uzi Vert Drops For "Goodbye & Good Riddance" Anniversary

On the three-year anniversary of the release of Juice WRLD's debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance, the late rapper's record label Grade A Productions re-released the project on streaming services with two new songs, including a remix of "Lucid Dreams" with Lil Uzi Vert.

Serving as the breakout record for Juice WRLD's star-studded music career, "Lucid Dreams" allowed fans to see into the troubled and haunted mind of the late Chicago rapper, who found a way to evoke all kinds of emotion with his relatable lyrics and seamless delivery. Known for his ability to freestyle off the dome, Juice WRLD's presence has been gravely missed in the year following his passing. One of the greatest songwriters of his generation, Juice is accompanied by Lil Uzi Vert on the official remix to his biggest song, adding a touch of flavor to the second verse.

The album's re-release also included a new song called "734."

Check out the visualizer for the remix of "Lucid Dreams" below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Crying, I'm nauseous

I hear that so often

I sometimes get lost in my head

I'm so in love with that girl

I got the juice in this world

She don't believe in loyalty

But want diamonds and pearls