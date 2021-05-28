mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams" Remix With Lil Uzi Vert Drops For "Goodbye & Good Riddance" Anniversary

Alex Zidel
May 28, 2021 09:06
465 Views
50
3
Grade A Productions, LLC.Grade A Productions, LLC.
Grade A Productions, LLC.

Lucid Dreams (Remix)
Juice WRLD Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
90% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Uzi Vert adds a verse to the official remix of Juice WRLD's "Lucid Dreams."


On the three-year anniversary of the release of Juice WRLD's debut album Goodbye & Good Riddance, the late rapper's record label Grade A Productions re-released the project on streaming services with two new songs, including a remix of "Lucid Dreams" with Lil Uzi Vert.

Serving as the breakout record for Juice WRLD's star-studded music career, "Lucid Dreams" allowed fans to see into the troubled and haunted mind of the late Chicago rapper, who found a way to evoke all kinds of emotion with his relatable lyrics and seamless delivery. Known for his ability to freestyle off the dome, Juice WRLD's presence has been gravely missed in the year following his passing. One of the greatest songwriters of his generation, Juice is accompanied by Lil Uzi Vert on the official remix to his biggest song, adding a touch of flavor to the second verse.

The album's re-release also included a new song called "734."

Check out the visualizer for the remix of "Lucid Dreams" below and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Crying, I'm nauseous
I hear that so often
I sometimes get lost in my head
I'm so in love with that girl
I got the juice in this world
She don't believe in loyalty
But want diamonds and pearls

Juice WRLD
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  0
  3
  465
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Juice WRLD Lil Uzi Vert lucid dreams anniversary Goodbye & Good Riddance remix
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Juice WRLD "Lucid Dreams" Remix With Lil Uzi Vert Drops For "Goodbye & Good Riddance" Anniversary
50
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject