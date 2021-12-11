Juice WRLD Looks At The World Around Him On "Doom"

This week marked two years since the tragic passing of Juice WRLD, a budding star who was taken too soon. The rapper was on pace to become a superstar in his own right if he wasn't already by the time of his death. He released Goodbye & Good Riddance, a pivotal album in shaping the sound of Emo Rap as we know it, and dropped his project, Death Race For Love the year after.

Though the rapper is no longer here with us, there appears to be a large bank of unreleased music that his team is currently in possession of. This week, his second posthumous album, Fighting Demons dropped in its entirety. Over the 18 songs that appear on the project, fans have been gushing over "Doom." Juice WRLD's vulnerable songwriting takes center stage on this one over with Take A Daytrip handling the production.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

New phone, who is this? Uh-oh

You got some nerve, dumb ho

Where were you before

I could pay your mortgage?

