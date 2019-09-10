Chicago rapper Juice WRLD has been on an upward trajectory for over a year, breaking onto the scene with his ultra-popular single "Lucid Dreams." Now that the hype has died down, we get to see whether the young superstar has a chance to stick around for the long haul. With the release of his sophomore album, some fans were a little upset at how care-free Juice appeared to be. He admitted that he had freestyled the entire album and fans weren't sure that that was the best approach. Still, the recording artist is as relevant as ever and he recently sat down with Complex to chat about how he got to this point, divulging his favorite artists of all time and speaking on the Lil Wayne comparisons.

In the past, Young Thug has said that Juice WRLD operates very similarly to Lil Wayne in the earlier stages of his career. If you ask him about that, he is likely to agree. "On a day-to-day, I know I make a lot of harmonies and my music is very rock-influenced," said the Chicagoan. "Wayne is one of my favorite rappers. I have a very big appreciation and admiration of Lil Wayne. He changed the game when he came in the game. I still think to this day, when he was in his prime, prime, he was the best rapper alive. So, that means a lot."



As for his favorite artists of all time, Weezy made the list pretty easily. The remainder of his picks might surprise some people. "Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Kid Cudi, this rock band named Escape The Fate, and... I'm trying to think of the last one. Honestly, the last one, I would have to go with Future," he said.

