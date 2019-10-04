Juice WRLD Links with NBA YoungBoy On "Bandit"

Ever since NBA YoungBoy was released from prison, he's been making the most out of his time. The young rapper may be restricted from traveling or playing live shows, but that hasn't stopped him from collaborating with his fellow rappers and continuing onward with his career full force. He's recently dropped singles like "House Arrest Tingz" and "Self Control," and the Lousiana rapper has returned to assist Juice WRLD on "Bandit."

The song will likely be included on Juice WRLD's forthcoming project that follows his hit sophomore album, Death Race for Love. The rapper recently shared with XXL that he has a few surprises guests on the record, revealing that Young Thug will be making an appearance, as well. Check out Juice WRLD and NBA YoungBoy's "savage" single and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

My brother point her out and she a bad b*tch, I'm on her (Oh yeah, uh)

Plus they heard that I'm a savage, once I get a b*tch, I own her

As you see, I got swag, I got cash so I want her

See this .45 in my pants put on your ass, push up on bruh

Shawtie see me riding with the diesel on (Diesel on)

And shawtie, I'ma rider with no semi on (Semi on me)