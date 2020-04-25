Juice WRLD, Kid Cudi, and Travis Scott are only a few of the artists who dropped some heat this week that we've highlighted on our specially-curated "Fire Emoji" playlist. HNHH makes sure to keep you posted on the hottest hip hop offerings, and the latest additions to our "Fire Emoji" playlist are too good to miss.

A major drop this week came from the late Juice WRLD's estate, who released his first posthumous single since his tragic death last December. "Righteous" is included on our "Fire Emoji" playlist, alongside the very first offering from THE SCOTTS, a new hip hop duo comprised of Travis Scott and Kid Cudi (or, Scott Mescudi, hence the group name). Travis premiered THE SCOTTS self-titled single during his virtual, in-game Fortnite concert on Thursday night, much to the excitement of fans.

Some great albums dropped this past week, as well, from artists like Wiz Khalifa, NBA YoungBoy, Trouble, and more. Selected cuts off each of their new projects are featured on "Fire Emoji," including two from YB and Trouble with features from DaBaby, Quavo, and Jeezy, as well as Wiz Khalifa's "Clouds In The Air" with K Camp off The Saga of Wiz Khalifa. Check out our full roundup including joints from Lil Baby, Ab-Soul, and more, and make sure to follow our other specially-curated playlists.

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our freshly-updated Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.