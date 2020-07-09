Juice WRLD Joins Forces With Marshmello On Posthumous Single "Come & Go"

Yet another posthumous album is on the horizon. We'd all rather be celebrating the releases of Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD's records with them still alive and with us, but unfortunately, we're left to enjoy their artistry after their tragic passings. Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon is breaking records, and now it's Juice WRLD's turn as his forthcoming posthumous release Legends Never Die is slated to hit streaming services on Friday, July 10.

Days ago, we received Juice WRLD's "Life's a Mess" featuring Halsey, and now his team has returned with "Come & Go," and alternative single featuring Marshmello. Back in May, Marshmello tweeted his adoration of the late star. "I have an album worth of music with juice miss him," he wrote. Stream Juice WRLD and Marshmello's "Come & Go" and let us know if you're looking forward to Legends Never Die.

Quotable Lyrics

I try to be everything that I can

But sometimes I come out as bein' nothin’

I try to be everything that I can

But sometimes I come out as bein' nothin'

I pray to God that he make me a better man (Uh)

Maybe one day I’ma stand for somethin'

I'm thankin' God that he made you part of the plan

I guess I ain't go through all that Hell for nothin'