Juice WRLD Joins Forces With Marshmello On Posthumous Single "Come & Go"

Erika Marie
July 09, 2020 01:26
Come & Go
Juice WRLD Feat. Marshmello

Juice WRLD's posthumous album "Legends Never Die" will arrive in a few days, and ahead of its release we receive "Come & Go" featuring Marshmello.


Yet another posthumous album is on the horizon. We'd all rather be celebrating the releases of Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD's records with them still alive and with us, but unfortunately, we're left to enjoy their artistry after their tragic passings. Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon is breaking records, and now it's Juice WRLD's turn as his forthcoming posthumous release Legends Never Die is slated to hit streaming services on Friday, July 10.

Days ago, we received Juice WRLD's "Life's a Mess" featuring Halsey, and now his team has returned with "Come & Go," and alternative single featuring Marshmello. Back in May, Marshmello tweeted his adoration of the late star. "I have an album worth of music with juice miss him," he wrote. Stream Juice WRLD and Marshmello's "Come & Go" and let us know if you're looking forward to Legends Never Die.

Quotable Lyrics

I try to be everything that I can
But sometimes I come out as bein' nothin’
I try to be everything that I can
But sometimes I come out as bein' nothin'
I pray to God that he make me a better man (Uh)
Maybe one day I’ma stand for somethin'
I'm thankin' God that he made you part of the plan
I guess I ain't go through all that Hell for nothin'

Juice WRLD Marshmello legends never die
