Juice WRLD became one of those once-in-a-generation artists in a short amount of time. His blend of emo and hip-hop redefined pop music and even now that he's gone, he remains a giant on streaming services and the Billboard charts. His team released his posthumous album, Legends Never Die earlier this year which soared to the top of the Billboard 200. The album marked the biggest posthumous debut since Tupac and Biggie charted at #1 in 1997.

Just a few weeks after the release of Legends Never Die, the long-awaited collaboration with The Weeknd, "Smile" arrived. Though it's yet to reach number one, it officially debuted in the top 10, putting Juice WRLD in the lead for most top 10 singles out of any artist in 2020. "Smile" marks his ninth top 10 overall and seventh of the year. Drake currently sits right behind him with five. "Smile" also marks The Weeknd's 11th Hot 100 top 10 single in his career.

Lil Bibby has since announced that there's a deluxe version of the album that will be dropping soon so it's incredibly likely that Juice WRLD clocks even more top 10 singles in the months to come. His girlfriend also revealed that there are more albums in the cut. We'll keep you posted on any updates about that.

