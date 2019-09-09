Chicago rapper Juice WRLD quickly became one of the most popular faces in hip-hop last year, breaking onto the scene with his hit singles "Lucid Dreams" and "All Girls Are The Same." After a collaborative effort with Future and his follow-up album at the top of this year, he appears to be slowing things down a touch. The recording artist has been posting plenty of reminders that he's happily in love now, no longer needing to croon about his relationship problems. However, if anybody that supports him has been going through some shit, he's inviting them to reach out to him via text message.

There are several ways you can get in contact with an artist these days and many of them entail social media. You can cross your fingers and hope that a celebrity manages to come across your direct message or, if you're less of a keener, you might be satisfied just sliding into their mentions. Somebody like Juice WRLD knows that his fanbase is a little more on the sensitive side. Given his lyrical content, it only makes sense. If anybody has been struggling with their own inner thoughts, Juice wants to hear from you. Enough so that he even gave out his phone number today.

"Let’s talk about everything and i promise i won’t leave you on read," wrote the star rapper after handing out his personal contact information in the caption. Of course, this move is a little questionable. He will likely be getting a ton of messages for the next few days but it is a nice initiative to give back to those that have helped him grow. Shout out to Juice WRLD.