Tattoo-related hip-hop news has been pretty heavy these last few days. First, we reported on Tekashi 6ix9ine's girlfriend getting her third tattoo of the Brooklynite on her shoulder, then Blueface went and added some new ink to his face and his girlfriends got matching work on their hands. Now, Juice WRLD is out here getting his girlfriend's name tattooed on his arm. Hopefully, this is the last tattoo-centric piece I write this week.

Chicago rapper Juice WRLD is completely head over heels for his girlfriend. He's been sharing photos of them together for months and now, their bond has been solidified in the form of a tattoo. If you're ever wondering if it's a good idea to get your girl tatted on your skin, you should probably weigh all the options before calling your local artist. Juice WRLD is convinced that he's going to be spending the remainder of his days with his partner Ally so he wanted to show her his loyalty by inking her name on his arm for everybody to see.

This isn't quite as bad as a "Property Of *insert name here*" tattoo but it is still a slight loss in the running City Boys vs. Hot Girls competition. Shout-out to Juice WRLD for loving his girl enough to do something like this though. Hopefully, it doesn't end up biting him in the ass.