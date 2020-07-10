When the clock struck midnight, music fans around the world were geeked up, ready to listen to the new releases of the week. One group of fans was specifically gearing up for a first listen of Juice WRLD's posthumous album Legends Never Die but Spotify shut down their hopes and, as expected, people were pissed.

Spotify experienced a system shut-down late on Thursday night, preventing people from listening to the new music releases of the week, including Legends Never Die. Many theorized that the demand for the album was too high, which ended up crashing the streaming platform, but it turns out that that was not the case.

While there was an incredibly high demand for the new Juice WRLD album, which will almost surely debut at #1 on the Billboard 200, Spotify was not loading for some people last night, which was reportedly a product of a bug on Facebook.

According to The Verge, Pinterest, Tinder, and other apps also crashed on iOS, specifically on iPhones and iPads, and early analysis suggests that Facebook is to blame. Apparently, you didn't even need to be logging in using Facebook for the problem to have occurred.

"We are aware and investigating an increase in errors on the iOS SDK which is causing some apps to crash," wrote Facebook in a statement.

The issue appears to have been resolved and now, people can stream the Juice WRLD album to their heart's desire.

[via]