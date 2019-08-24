It was almost a year ago when the Reading & Leeds Festival announced their 2019 line up. The two-day event planned to host artist like Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Stefflon Don, Foo Fighters, DaBaby, Yungblud, and Chicago's very own Juice WRLD. United Kingdom fans couldn't wait to purchase their tickets and see their favorite artists take to the stages, however, the hoards of people waiting on Juice WRLD were left with disappointment.

According to NME, the 20-year-old artist was all set to begin his performance at 4:10 p.m. There was a DJ hyping up the massive crowd that was gathering together awaiting Juice WRLD to take to the stage, however, just five minutes later host Huw Stephens instead grabbed the mic and delivered a message. "We have an important announcement to make and we’re afraid it’s bad news," he said. "Juice WRLD will not be able to perform today due to a flight issue."

Before leaving the area, fans reportedly let their frustrations be known by booing the stage and storming social media with criticisms. Fans also shared that Lil Uzi Vert was supposed to perform as well, but he, also, backed out at the last minute. However, his name isn't listed on the festival's website.