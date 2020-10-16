Lil Yachty is being sued for the beatdown that his entourage effected at Rolling Loud Los Angeles, getting hit with a lawsuit this week for assault.



Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The fight took place at Rolling Loud in December 2019, just days after Juice WRLD passed away. A tribute was planned for the late rapper, which attracted a large crowd of fans, but, unfortunately, one man wasn't able to stay for the show.

Jimmy Quivac, who was there to watch the tribute, is suing Lil Yachty for assault, claiming that the rapper and his crew beat him up as he entered the festival grounds. Court documents reportedly explain that Quivac was walking alone when he noticed Lil Boat and his entourage near the entrance. He allegedly tried to maneuver around them to get to one of the stages, when he accidentally bumped into a member of Yachty's team. The documents claim that somebody started yelling at Quivac before Yachty allegedly threw a punch.

At that point, things got ugly with his entire crew joining the rapper, stomping and kicking him.

Quivac is suing for assault and battery, as well as for emotional distress.

Meanwhile, Lil Yachty has repeatedly claimed that he did not initiate the fight. "I'm not a problematic person. I don't just pick fights with people," he said when he initially reacted to the story breaking last year.

Watch the fight video above.

