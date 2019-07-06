Juice WRLD Drops Surprise New Song "Run" Sampling XXXTENTACION's "Angel"

More than a month after revealing that he's working on an upcoming collaborative project with Young Thug, just like that, the Chicago rapper dropped a fresh new single titled "Run" on Soundcloud. There was no prior indication that he would be dropping anything, and having released his last solo single back in March, with his album Death Race For Love, we weren't sure when we'd be getting any solo work from the celebrated artist until the undisclosed release of his LP in the works. We're so so happy he blessed us with this gem though; sampling his late friend XXXTENTACION's unofficially released "Angel," the beautifully tortured track is something you need to give a listen to.

The song is slow -with Juice singing in a drawn-out falsetto - but maintains his classic trap vibe throughout. "Realize your dark side collides inside/You run as fast as you can but you can't hide," he sings on the chorus. "Realize your dark side collides inside/You run as fast as you can." The song picks up a rowdier feel as he ponders easing life's pains with drugs. "Money is happiness, cap/Bitches got faithfulness, cap," he rhymes on the first verse. "And drugs only make it worse, cap/I take a Perc, then I take me a nap/Take a sip of the syrup so I could go relax/Bitch, I'm ready for war when the demons attack/Hell yeah, believe that." Give the song a full listen below.