Rest in peace to the incomparable Juice WRLD. The talented 21-year-old artist from Chicago was an enigmatic character, impacting the music industry immediately upon his arrival and quickly rising to become one of the most popular artists in the entire world. His hit singles "Lucid Dreams" and "All Girls Are The Same" are gonna hit differently now and, upon hearing the news, many revisited his tribute track "Legends," which was penned after the passing of XXXTentacion last year. The rapper sings at the beginning: "What's the 27 club?/We ain't making it past 21." Juice WRLD passed away just days after celebrating his twenty-first birthday. As people continue to react to the tragic announcement of his death, the last-known video of the rapper alive has surfaced online, showing him in good spirits, fooling around with his team on his plane to Chicago.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A video shared by DJ Akademiks contains what is believed to be the final video of Juice WRLD before he suffered a fatal seizure in Chicago's Midway Airport. He could be seen pulling a prank on one of his homies, grabbing a water bottle and dousing him as he slept, emptying the liquids in his face. The Chicago star was laughing, smiling, and appeared to be having a good time.

We're sending positive thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the friends, family and loved ones of Juice WRLD. Rest in peace to a young king.