Chicago rapper Juice WRLD passed away a couple of years ago but he remains one of the most impactful artists of his generation, always having at least a few songs on the Billboard charts. The late 21-year-old hitmaker showed that he could make a smash record with his eyes closed, effortlessly rhyming and evoking all kinds of emotions in his music. With the release of his second posthumous studio album Fighting Demons, it was clearer than ever that Juice had accepted his fate, realizing that his time was almost over on this planet. The troubled artist was a fan-favorite for millions around the world and with the release of his #2-debuting album, thirteen records from Fighting Demons have been named to the Billboard Hot 100.



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

This week's Hot 100 update was unveiled on Monday and despite all of the holiday songs ruling the Top 10, much of the lower spots belong to Juice WRLD. With thirteen entries on the chart this week, his highest-ranked song is "Girl Of My Dreams" with SUGA from BTS at #29. Five spots lower, he comes through again with "Burn." Then, at #54, he re-appears with "Already Dead," which is back on the charts for a second stay. He immediately follows at #55 and #56 with "Wandered To LA" and "Feline" respectively.

Other entries onto this week's chart include "Rockstar In His Prime," "You Wouldn't Understand," "Doom," "Go Hard," "Not Enough," "From My Window," "Relocate," and "Feel Alone."

What do you think about Juice WRLD's chart presence from Fighting Demons? Let us know what you thought of the album in the comments.