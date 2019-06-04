One of the most talked about and anticipated festivals that is iHeartRadio Music Festival has announced its lineup for the end of the summer, giving music fans something to look forward to. This year's Las Vegas line up will see a list of beloved acts take the stage at the T-Mobile Arena on September 20th and 21st.

Alicia Keys, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Juice WRLD, Billie Eilish, French Montana, Halsey, H.E.R., Miley Cyrus, and more are set to perform while Ryan Seacrest will play host for the ninth time.

“Year after year, the iHeartRadio Music Festival continues to captivate audiences nationwide,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia said of the upcoming show. “Since its inception in 2011, this festival has become the can’t miss music event of the year. We’re thrilled to once again bring the world’s biggest artists together on one stage for one incredible weekend.”



Considering Miley's latest album release She Is Coming the "Unholy" singer will have some new material to play for her adoring fans. Chance the Rapper's new album is set to arrive in July, Halsey is sure to have a "Nightmare" follow up and we can only hope Juice Wrld and Young Thug's joint project will be on the airwaves by then - the countdown begins.