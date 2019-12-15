Juice WRLD's passing shook the hip-hop community to its core. It was reported that Juice WRLD overdosed after swallowing multiple pills in order to hide them from the police. This has caused many rappers to give up taking pain killers, something that is long overdue in a culture that went from celebrating drug dealers in the 90s to praising drug takers in the last decade. According to Rolling Stone, Juice WRLD has become the most streamed artist in America following his passing.

Juice's on-demand audio streams inflated 487 percent on Sunday to over 38.2 million in America, nearly 24 million more than any other artist. Songs by Juice WRLD accounted for four of the top ren songs across streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.“Lucid Dreams" was the most-streamed song of the day, with approximately 4.4 million audio streams, according to data from BuzzAngle Music. “Legends,” which features the self-prophesizing lyrics “What’s the 27 Club? / We ain’t making it past 21,” was fourth with 3.1 million streams. “Robbery” and “All Girls Are the Same” followed at seventh and ninth, respectively. Juice also had the top two albums on the day of his passing when combining both digital and physical album sales. His 2018 debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, took the top spot with roughly 13,000 units, and 2019’s Death Race For Love followed with nearly 10,300 units.