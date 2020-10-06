Juice WRLD Became The Freestyle King With 1-Hour Tim Westwood Spaz Session

Juice WRLD was the best freestyler from his generation. The late Chicago artist could create hit songs off the dome, freestyling many of the songs on his Death Race For Love album and exhibiting his skills on more than one occasion.

During his radio appearances, he proved that he was the Freestyle King, outclassing other members of the youthful rap game with bars that actually made sense and came naturally to him. Juice went in for over an hour, doing light work over "My Name Is" and other classic beats.

The way words just come to him is something special to watch. Clearly, Juice could do this unconsciously, coming up with flows, clever punchlines, and words to fill in the blanks in his sleep.

There are plenty of moments in this hourlong freestyle that stand out, but the way that he doesn't tire out and continues dropping fire after fire after fire makes this one of the most defining moments of Juice WRLD's legendary career.

On the anniversary of this freestyle, we look back and remember Juice's incredible ability to float over any beat thrown his way, often coming out of the booth with a hit.

What was your favorite part of this one?

Quotable Lyrics:

Bro, I said 'up, down, left, right, cheat code that n***a', boy

That mean I got cheat codes

Gun sing like the leader of the Glee show

Bape on the cape, no I'm not a hero

VVS cold, no sub-zero

Get money like Robert De Niro

Fuck with me, you get jack like Sparrow

I'll put you out your sorrow

You won't live to see tomorrow