While we know that 21-year-old artist, Juice WRLD (born Jarad Higgins) passed away on Sunday morning (Dec. 8) after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway International Airport, many questions regarding his death remain unanswered. A few reports - mostly from TMZ - have come out speculating about the rising star's exact cause of death, but these stories have yet to be confirmed. People were awaiting the autopsy results in order to secure a reliable source of information, but yesterday's tests on Juice WRLD's body left inconclusive results.

According to Variety, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office released a statement saying “additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death.” Cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology will be tested.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

TMZ reported that Juice WRLD had ingested several unknown pills - rumored to be Percocets - before his death. There have been speculations that he may have done this to hide them from authorities, who began searching his team's belongings upon their arrival at the airport. The latest development in the story is that federal agents were suspicious that narcotics would be on board Juice's private jet because they had previously searched his entourage back in November. 70 pounds of marijuana, pills, firearms and cough syrup were reportedly found when Juice and his team were searched on Sunday. TMZ also stated that the pilot of the Sunday flight may have reported the rapper's bodyguards after discovering they had firearms.

We'll continue to keep you updated on the case's findings.