Juice WRLD & The Weeknd Get Animated For The Official Video To "Smile"

The blockbuster collaboration between Juice WRLD and The Weeknd gets an official music video release, and both pop icons are animated to CGI perfection.

As the world continues to mourn the loss of pop sensation Juice WRLD, many were amazed last week when The Weeknd officially dropped a collaboration between the two called "Smile." Now an official single off Juice WRLD's posthumous chart-topping album Legends Never Die, the blockbuster collab has now been made even bigger with an official music video.



Image by HNHH

Given the absence of Juice in physical form, going for animation proved to be a perfect tool to give fans a new look at the beloved late musician. The video shows both artists in full CGI form, in addition to Juice WRLD's girlfriend Ally Lotti as she mourns her fallen boyfriend amongst pictures, a poster and a small snow globe that also sees him manifest. The video ends with a bone-chilling clip of Juice himself, still in cartoon form, saying that he's "on Instagram Live from Heaven" and "I made it y'all — I'm up here!" We can only hope that what he's saying is true and that he continues to rest in peace forever. Bless up.

Watch the animated music video for "Smile" by Juice WRLD and The Weeknd above, and listen to his posthumous new album Legends Never Die right now on all streaming platforms.