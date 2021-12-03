Juice WRLD & Justin Bieber Share "Wandered To LA" Single

Thursday (December 2) marked Juice WRLD's birthday, and while his loved ones and fans celebrate his life, this day also brings sadness. Six days after his birthday in 2019, Juice would pass away from an accidental overdose. Since his death, his family and team have kept his memory alive with charitable efforts, work through his foundation, and of course, with his music.

This week, it was announced that we would be receiving a new single from Juice WRLD with the help of Justin Bieber. Both artists struggled with addiction and on the track, they both poetically detail their experiences while in the throws of drug abuse. Bieber has used his platform to raise awareness about the pains and consequences of addiction, and Juice's estate has continued to lend its voice to the conversation regarding mental and emotional health and wellness.

Stream "Wandered To LA" and let us know what you think of this collaboration.

Quotable Lyrics

Maybe it's the love, maybe it's the drugs

Maybe it's because my girlfriend is the plug

Cocaine strums like guitar chords

She loves drugs, she goes hardcore

She's hidin' from the truth, it's under the rug

Maybe it's because the lies they fill her up

You see the ghost on her front porch

You see the blood at her front door