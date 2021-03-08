Juice WRLD & Hit-Boy Linked For "Out My Way"

Two years ago to this day, Juice WRLD delivered his debut A Death Race For Love. Following its release, Juice himself appeared displeased with the project, insinuating that he had rushed certain elements and would seek to improve on his subsequent release. Unfortunately, his premature passing prevented that from happening, leaving Death Race as the lone studio album he released while alive. As such, his fans have sought comfort in the musically diverse project, which highlights Juice's versatility in a major way.

While his melodic and emotionally fueled tracks tend to be his most popular, there are many who appreciate the moments where Juice dives headfirst into the bars, as he does on the Hit-Boy produced highlight "Out My Way." Shades of the classic Chicago sound can be heard as Juice takes to the creeping instrumental with plenty of character, pairing clever references with menacing threats. "Last bitch said I wasn't shit, she wanna let me cram," he raps. "Hit it from the back, oh yes I am / Chopper make your brains turn to eggs, Sam-I-Am."

In celebration of this milestone anniversary, check out Juice WRLD's "Out My Way" now and show some love to the late rapper in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Free my n**gas in that jam

I don’t give a shit, and I don't give a Hoover damn

Last bitch said I wasn't shit, she wanna let me cram

Hit it from the back, oh yes I am

Chopper make your brains turn to eggs, Sam-I-Am

I had a feelin' they was gon’ switch up, âwill.i.am