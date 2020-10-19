Juice WRLD & Future Dazzled Fans With "Fine China"

Back in 2018, Juice WRLD and Future surprised hip-hop fans as they announced that they would be dropping a collaborative project called WRLD On Drugs. At the time, this seemed like an out-of-left-field collab considering the generation gap. Regardless, Future was largely responsible for the influences of Juice's generation, which ultimately made the collab feel natural. Today, the album turns two years old and fans are going back to the project as a way to celebrate the life of Juice WRLD who tragically passed away last year.

Perhaps one of the best tracks on the entire album is the cut "Fine China" which sees both artists at their best. Juice WRLD delivers one of his catchiest hooks to date, all while Future matches his energy during a verse in the second half of the track. Meanwhile, we are met with some upbeat trap production that perfectly encapsulates the vibe both artists accomplished with their subject matter.

Re-live the experience of this track, below, and let us know your favorite track off of this album.

Quotable Lyrics:

I get lost in her eyes, like dust from the skies

It's her body or nobody, I refuse to compromise

So if she leaves, I'ma kill her, oh, she'll die

Did I say that out loud? I'm so crazy about mine