Juice WRLD & Benny Blanco Serenade High School Crushes On "Graduation"

Eventually, pop music will cease to produce original ideas, instead falling back to that old safety net - timeless hits of yore. We've seen it time and time again, and on Benny Blanco & Juice WRLD's "Graduation," the trend continues once more. This time, the track borrows the melody and lyrics from the iconic high-school anthem, the likes of which may very well be ingrained in your brain: "as we go on we remember all the times we spent together," and so on. Hardly a benchmark in originality, but to be fair, the track remains sonically fresh enough to pull it off convincingly enough.

Stepping up to play the Valedictorian role is Juice WRLD, deemed most likely to freestyle for six hours straight. In many ways, he seems like the perfect spokesman for high-school angst; his voice is capable of conveying a glorious emo sensibility, the likes of which 2008 skinny-jean-clad mascara-wearing young men might have fought and even killed for. Here, he makes do with what he's given, hardly applying himself but ably coasting nonetheless. But let's be honest, kids - it's the only way to do it.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm information leaker, had a crush on one of my teachers

Used to fantasize, makin' love with her behind the bleachers

And to all the people who ain't like me, I ain't like me either

