It looks like Juice WRLD fans have something to look forward to again. On Monday, the Chicago artist hopped on Twitter and informed followers that he’s in a good head space at the moment and working on a new album. Fans will be happy to hear things are coming together for Juice WRLD, not just musically, but in his life too as he said he was “beyond blessed.”

“Working on album so yeah, I’m in a good head space rn prolly the best headspace I been on in a minute..things are coming together not just music but life in general I’m beyond blessed..got a nice place to live, a caring beautiful gf, and stability. Thank God for all this,” he wrote.

Unfortunately, Juice WRLD didn’t give us any time table as for when we might expect to hear this project, but at least we know there’s another one coming. His latest project, Death Race For Love, can be streamed right here on HNHH.

Check out the tweet (below) and let us know if you’re excited to hear more Juice WRLD?