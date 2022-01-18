mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Juice Armani & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Team Up On "Offended (Remix)"

Aron A.
January 18, 2022 17:20
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie jumps on Armani Juice's "Offended" for the official remix.


The power of TikTok leveled the playing field for budding stars to finally have the chance to get their music heard. Artists can have their breakout moment on the app, and turn that into Billboard success. 

Armani Juice has had TikTok on lock over the past few months after the release of his single, "Offended." Marking the rapper's debut single, it was later re-released with additional contributions coming from BabyThicc.

This week, Armani Juice unveiled another remix of the record in an attempt to keep the momentum high in the new year, this time with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Armani's infectious melodies and hook are matched by A Boogie's own penchant for harmonies, which help elevate the song even further.

Check out the remix to Armani Juice's "Offended" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Please, I ain’t goin' back and forth ’bout a bitch I see
I just showed her how to use her wings, be free
Two .45's on my hip like I'm part of the three
See you on my dick but I won't let her do it for free

HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Juice Armani & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Team Up On "Offended (Remix)"
