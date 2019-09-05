Things have not been great for Juelz Santana in the past few years. He's currently in jail after being sentenced to 27 months in prison for the airport gun incident in 2018. Unfortunately, his current incarceration might be have been the cause of a bigger issue at hand. According to Bossip, Wells Fargo is moving to foreclose Juelz Santana's condo in New Jersey in the near future after the rapper failed to respond to a lawsuit.



Fernando Leon/Getty Images

Wells Fargo initially sued Juelz earlier this year on claims that he hadn't coughed up the dough for the mortgage on his New Jersey condo since July 2018. The suit was filed in February -- after he was locked up -- but the bank demanded that the judge give them a default judgment since the rapper didn't even respond to their lawsuit. They mention in court papers, filed on July 29th, that he had more than enough time to do so. If the judge approves of Wells Fargo's request, Juelz Santana's condo will be put in foreclosure immediately and likely auctioned off at the Sheriffs Sale.

The bank either wants Juelz Santana to cough up the dough or have the home sold. Either way, they don't want Juelz Santana to run them the dough.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that this particular condo has faced foreclosure. Wells Fargo has gone after him on two other occasions over the past two years.