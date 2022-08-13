Drake got a face tattoo in honor of this mother yesterday, and revealed the new ink on Instagram. Now, Juelz Santana seems to want to follow suit.

In a post to Instagram on Friday, Santana showed off a face tattoo idea of his own. His picture shows him with a drawing of the logo for his I Can't Feel My Face company on his forehead. In the caption of the photo, the Harlem rapper wrote, "Now I really @icantfeelmyfacellc." He also shouted out Drake: "Drake Did It.. I’m On My @djkhaled #ILikeWhatDrakeLike. WeInMotion… #BackOutSide."

The logo on his forehead was drawn in ink and is not yet an actual tattoo. But that doesn't mean it didn't garner big reactions in the comment section. Drake himself was amused by the idea, commenting with crying laughing emojis. Santana's wife, Kimbella, was less amused. "Hellllll NO!!" she wrote in the comments. "You betta GTFO!" She included an eye-roll emoji.

Drake's tattoo is a little more subtle. The Toronto rapper got his mother's initials, SG, inked right below his eye. "Sandra Gale," Drake captioned the photo of his new tat, including a heart emoji. It was certainly a bold move for one of the most famous celebrities in the world to alter his face, but it's not Drake's first tattoo. The rapper's also honored his father via ink. Almost a decade ago, Drizzy got a portrait of Dennis on his arm.

Check out Drake getting his new tattoo below, and let us know what you think of Juelz Santana's tattoo idea. Should he make it official?

[via]