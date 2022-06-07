Juelz Santana admits that he used to be addicted to lean during the latest episode of Drink Champs from Saturday. The Dipset rapper says that he would use the drug daily and had trouble getting off of it because of the withdrawal symptoms.

Speaking with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Santana explained: “I was drinking lean, and did I have an addiction to lean? For sure. I was addicted to the point to where I was drinking it every day and if I stopped drinking it, yeah, I would’ve got sick ’cause that’s what happens with the opiates and shit. Withdrawals and stuff.”



Fernando Leon / Getty Images

He went on to reveal that it was Paul Wall who introduced him to the drug originally, but doesn't blame him for his addition, affirming that he's a "grown-ass man." Santana added that collaborating with Lil Wayne at the time didn't help either.

“[Paul Wall] kind of introduced me to it a little bit, just on some ‘Taste it,’ you know what I mean?" he said. "I’m a grown-ass man, I do what I want. Paul Wall did not drug — nah, no way. I’m not gon’ do that to that man. But yeah, he put me on and you know, me and [Lil] Wayne being close and recording that album at the time didn’t help, of course. We were just fully not feeling our face all around the board.”

In 2009, Cam'ron claimed Santana to be addicted to lean, but Juelz denied being addicted at the time. He also called out Cam'ron for his use of Percocets.

Elsewhere in the interview, Santana also addressed last year's Verzuz between Dipset and The LOX, admitting that "they are a better group than us," when asked about the one-sided performance.

Check out Santana's appearance on Drink Champs below.

[Via]