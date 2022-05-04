Just as Dipset was preparing for a massive comeback, legal troubles hit Juelz Santana. The rapper was hit with a 28-month prison sentence for carrying a concealed weapon in connection to the infamous TSA incident. While he was locked up, fans received the #FreeSantanaproject and a few updates regarding the long-awaited I Can't Feel My Face collab with Lil Wayne.



Fernando Leon/Getty Images

Fans have yet to hear much music from Juelz since he was released from prison but it appears that he'll be dropping some new heat in the near future. The Dipset rapper shared a short 7-second snippet from his upcoming collaboration with Lil Durk. He didn't reveal the title of the song but he assured fans that it was coming soon. "IM COMING… YALL N***AZ KNOW ME SANTANA x DURKIO On Da Way," he wrote in the caption. "O Yea Got A Lil Surprise On There 2."

Later on, he shared another snippet of a new solo single that could also see the light of day in the near future.

While Juelz has been lowkey cooking up new music, he did emerge alongside the rest of his Dipset members last summer for their Verzuz battle against The LOX.

Check out the snippets of new music from Santana below, including the forthcoming collab with Lil Durk, and let us know your thoughts in the comments.