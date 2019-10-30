Back in June Juelz Santana and his wife Kimbella were named in a suit brought on by their condo building accusing the couple of not paying $17,303 in back fees that have accumulated from $1,041 per month for their home. At the time there was reports that Juelz was struggling with fronting the mortgage since it was going in and out of foreclosure and Bossip now reports that they've officially lost their New Jersey home.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

According to the publication, a judge issued the foreclosure and directed a Sheriff to put the property up for auction as soon as possible to get the $650,111 that's owed on the home. Juelz bought the lot in 2005 for $540,000 and made an agreement to pay $3,754 a month for 30 years. The home is located in a Northern New Jersey housing complex that was once home to Biggie.

All these financial happenings are taking place while Juelz is behind bars with a release date looking to be 2021. The "Dipset" rapper was jailed for pleading guilty in his attempt to bring a loaded gun onto an airplane last year. Juelz welcomed a baby behind bars and shared a sweet clip of little Santana to Instagram from his July birth.

"I got to hold my boy for the first time today... bitter sweet! I didn’t get to see his birth, and I know there’s a few more special moments that I’ll miss but I promise to make up for lost time!! Daddy loves you more than you’ll ever know!" he wrote.