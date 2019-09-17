It looks like Juelz Santana has been keeping busy in the weight room during his time behind bars. Over the weekend, the NYC rapper decided to share an updated pic of himself from prison along with some fellow inmates, and he’s looking rather swole.

Unfortunately there wasn’t any caption to the pic, but from what we can see he looks to be in good spirits. Many of Juelz’s fellow peers and rapper friends flooded the comments with their support. DJ Clue wrote “Free My Guy,” while T.I. added “Free Ju.”

If you forgot, Juelz is serving a 27-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm and controlled dangerous substance at New Jersey airport back in 2018. He recently welcomed a newborn son into his life as well, who he's only met once since being in prison (see below).

We’ll continue to keep you posted on Juelz' prison release moving forward. As of now, he's looking at an early 2021 release.