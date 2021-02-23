Juelz Santana is officially off of house arrest, sharing a new video of himself removing his ankle monitor on Instagram.

The rapper has had some recent trouble with the law, getting arrested three years ago on gun charges after he was caught trying to travel with an unmarked handgun at the airport. After security found the gun, the rapper reportedly fled the scene on foot, leaving his bags at the airport and evading the police. He spent some time in prison and after he was released, he was placed on house arrest. That all ends now because, on Tuesday afternoon, the Dipset member posted a video of himself having his ankle monitor taken off.

"Officially off house arrest," proudly wrote Juelz Santana on Instagram. The rapper has had a tumultuous run over the last few years, being plagued by difficulties in his case. Thankfully, this seems to signal the end of that chapter, allowing him to move onto better days.

During his recent conversation with Fat Joe a few months ago, Juelz explained why he fled after TSA found his gun. He said that he was informed that higher authorities would be called in to search his bag, in which he forgot there was a gun. However, knowing that there was a warrant out for his arrest in New Jersey because of a traffic violation, he walked out of the airport and never looked back.



Fernando Leon/Getty Images

Congratulations to Juelz on his freedom!