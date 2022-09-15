Juelz Santana Is In His Bag On "Whitney"

It looks like we might be able to expect tons of new music from Dipset this fall. While Jim Jones continues his incredible run, Cam'ron is readying a new project with A-Trak titled, U Wasn't There. However, it looks like Juelz Santana also has some heat in the stash.

Following a string of releases since last including "Biggie's Voice" and "Same Energy" ft. Benny The Butcher, Juelz slid through with his latest release, "Whitney" this week. Heatmakerz hold down the production with a sample of Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You," while detailing the Harlem streets with lyrical precision. Juelz Santana is back in his bag with this one. If this is any indication of what he has in store this fall, it looks like we're going to be getting some incredible efforts from Dipset in the near future.

Quotable Lyrics

Whip game immaculate, master with the packagin'

I've been movin' with the Ye, way before Kardashians

Cocaine activist, traffickin'

Natural-born savages, accept all challenges

Had 'em linin' up to get some, whip it 'til my wrist numb

Kept a big gun, when it shoot, it make my bitch jump