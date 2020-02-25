Currently in the midst of serving a 27-month prison sentence over weapons charges, Dipset rapper Juelz Santana has taken to Twitter to reflect on an unfortunate milestone. He's officially been in jail for an entire year, serving a little under half of his intended sentence. "The 1 year anniversary I been incarcerated," writes the rapper, his chosen emojis speaking to his mindstate; sad but staying strong in the face of adversity.

Though it seems as if Santana still has a while to go, the possibility of an early release has been previously teased by his wife Kimberly "Kimbella" Vanderhee. At the end of December 2019, Kimbella took to Instagram to predict that Juelz would be home by Summer of 2020, though she neglected to specify as to whether the favorable news was a done deal. Either way, Santana appears to be staying the course, using the opportunity to get brolic while waiting out the remaining days.

Luckily, the rapper's fanbase has opted to remain supportive. Many fans took to Twitter to implore him to stay strong, and it's clear the rapper has been taking their unconditional appreciation to heart. Not long ago, Santana offered up a new song to satiate his patient followers, the highly personal update "23 & 1." Arriving complete with a message from Meek Mill, Santana's latest single provided a heartfelt examination of his current situation: "Locked in a cell 23 and 1, sitting up in jail hoping freedom come," he raps. "Worst part about it I can't see my son, or my daughter they too young to know what's going on / my oldest son hit me saying 'hold your head' / said 'I'm praying for you dad hold your head' / brought tears to the eyes of a grown man."

Stay tuned for more news on Juelz Santana's incarceration and the new music that will inevitably come as a result. Keep your head up, Juelz!