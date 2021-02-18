Juelz Santana Had A Hit With "There It Go (The Whistle Song)"

Today marks Juelz Santana's 39th birthday, and in honor of the Dipset rapper's career, it feels appropriate to highlight one of his biggest mainstream hits. Though some might have deemed "The Whistle Song" to be part of hip-hop's decline, others most certainly appreciated the low-stakes banger for what it was. Now that enough time has passed, it's hard not to feel the warm glow of nostalgia upon queuing it up.

That's not to say that "There It Go" is a lyrical clinic by any means -- in fact, it's pretty much the polar opposite. For the most part, Santana opts to spit game, allowing his charismatic delivery to do the bulk of the work. "Move the thang like a boomerang and come right back," he spits, over minimalist production from Terence Anderson & Daren Joseph. "There it go, I don't need to ask I proceed to grab her / Chicks love my G'd up swagger."

Look, it's possible that many newer rap fans will hear "The Whistle Song" and wonder what the hell was in the water during the time of its release. Yet those who were around when it dropped will likely hold at least one fond memory scored to the infectious and delightfully simple instrumental. And let's be honest -- who doesn't love a little bit of classic ringtone rap? Happy birthday Juelz Santana! Be sure to whistle to your heart's content.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I got to get it, I'm so hot terrific

So not fair to the other guys that's in it

I know not my limit cause no sky's the limit

Til then I'm doing my, doing my, doing my thing