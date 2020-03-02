Juelz Santana has officially been in prison for the last year and, tomorrow, he's back on his grind releasing new music with the likes of Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, and more. Announcing recently that he would be dropping a new project titled #FreeSantana, the tracklist has officially been revealed and it's looking pretty exciting.

Taking to Instagram, Juelz Santana shared the official cover artwork and tracklist for #FreeSantana, which will be out tomorrow. The album will be ten songs long, with plenty of features to keep it sounding fresh. Lil Wayne and Jim Jones will both appear twice on the body of work, and Dave East, Jeremih, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, and more are all set to contribute as well. The lead single, "23 And 1," was released last week.

Juelz Santana is currently serving a twenty-seven-month prison sentence after he was caught with a weapon in his bag at the airport last year. His life partner, Kimbella, previously predicted that he would be home by Summer 2020. That much remains unconfirmed but it is certain that, despite his current situation, the Dipset member will be impacting the airwaves with some fresh vibes tomorrow.

Are you looking forward to hearing a new album from Juelz Santana? Peep the full tracklist below.