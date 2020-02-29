Juelz Santana Drops "Pink Eagle" From Behind Bars, Feat. Jim Jones & Dave East

Juelz Santana is currently serving a 27-month prison sentence for weapon charges. He just reached the one-year mark of his stint, but his wife Kimberly "Kimbella" Vanderhee has suggested that there's hope of him being home by Summer of 2020.

Earlier this month, the Dipset rapper shared "23 & 1" from behind bars. The song is introspective and emotional, a product of all the time he has had to ruminate. "My oldest son hit me like 'Hold your head'/ Said I'm praying for you Dad, wish I could hold ya hand/ Brought tears to the eyes of a grown man/ Then he said, 'Don't cry, this is God's plan," he raps.

In comparison to that song, "Pink Eagle" is a drastic change of pace. Its foundation is an energizing sample chop and its lyrics are loaded with smack talk. A reunion of Juelz Santana and Jim Jones is always a celebratory occasion, regardless of any surrounding circumstances. "Free you till I see u," Jim Jones wrote to Juelz on Instagram.

Quotable Lyrics

We probably the flyest n****s out

Designer on the mattress, designer on the couch

Call Elliot, pick up a couple diamonds and I'm out

Run off on the plug? Never, know he got it in a drought