The long-awaited, highly-anticipated collaborative project between Juelz Santana and Lil Wayne has been in talks over the past decade, if not longer. At this point, it feels a little bit too late for the I Can't Feel My Face project to drop but according to Juelz Santana's brother, it's coming.



In a recent clip from Love & Hip-Hop: NY, Jim Jones is seen in the studio with Juelz's brother and wifey who thank the El Capo rapper for coming on board to work on new music. Juelz recently dropped the #FreeSantana project which Jim Jones appears on. However, Juelz's brother revealed that #FreeSantana is among the numerous projects that they're working on while Juelz Santana is incarcerated. On top of that, it was revealed that they were plotting out the collaborative project with Lil Wayne.

"So you plan on putting out a few projects before he actually comes home?" Jim asked which was met with a "maybe." "I love Juelz but he's a music holder. He's so stubborn and he's so much of his critic, this is why he holds the music so tight."

Juelz Santana previously stated that the album was completed in 2018 when rumors began ramping up again. No release date has been set but we're wondering if the wait would even be worth it if it dropped in 2020?

