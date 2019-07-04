Congratulations are in order for Juelz Santana and his wife Kimbella! The pair have has quite the rocky road for the past year as their relationship has been hit with unexpected twists and turns. The Love & Hip Hop New York couple shared their journey with the world as they allowed VH1's reality television cameras to feature their story as they prepared for Juelz to begin a 27-month prison sentence. The Dipset rapper pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft last year after being arrested for taking a loaded firearm into an airport.

During the L&HHNY reunion, which aired in March, the couple announced that Kimbella was six months pregnant and they were expecting their third child together. Since he began serving out his sentence in Virginia, Kimbella said that she and their children visit Juelz bi-weekly. Although she was heavily pregnant, Kimbella was determined to hold down the household while her husband is behind bars. She hasn't been shy about sharing her pregnancy journey with her followers, and on Wednesday she uploaded a picture of her newborn son and introduced him to the world.

"Meet our new prince...Santana James💙 7/3/2019 5:49am 💙 6Lbs 14oz 💙 Blessed 🙏🏾😇🥰," Kimbella wrote. Her friends gave their congratulatory comments including Cyn Santana, Cam'ron, Shekinah Anderson, Tahiry Jose, Shay Johnson, and Mona Scott Young.